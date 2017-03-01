Scarsdale Attorney Files Amicus Brief for ADL Challenging Trump Travel Ban

Many Jewish groups have taken a stand against President Donald J. Trump's immigration ban, but one, the Anti-Defamation League has taken it a step further, says Scarsdale attorney John Harris. Harris is the primary author of an amicus curiae brief that was filed on behalf of the ADL with the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, in New York in early February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Port Chester Daily Voice.