Scarsdale Attorney Files Amicus Brief for ADL Challenging Trump Travel Ban
Many Jewish groups have taken a stand against President Donald J. Trump's immigration ban, but one, the Anti-Defamation League has taken it a step further, says Scarsdale attorney John Harris. Harris is the primary author of an amicus curiae brief that was filed on behalf of the ADL with the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, in New York in early February.
