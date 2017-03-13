Police Seek NJ Extradition Of Suspect...

Police Seek NJ Extradition Of Suspect In Scarsdale Bank Robbery

Tuesday Mar 7

A serial bank robber who allegedly struck locations in Westchester and New Jersey could be extradited to Greenburgh after being apprehended attempting to target a TD Bank branch in Englewood, Greenburgh Police announced on Tuesday. Last month , a joint surveillance operation conducted by the Greenburgh, Mount Pleasant, Hasbrough Heights and Fort Lee Police Departments - with an assist from the FBI - led to the arrest of Eddy Cruz of the Bronx, who is a suspect in a Scarsdale bank robbery and White Plains gas station robbery on back-to-back days dating back to last month.

