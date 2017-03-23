Police Arrest Teen Behind Westchester JCC Bomb Threats
A teenager with dual United States-Israeli citizenship living in Israel has been arrested in connection to a nationwide string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers, including some in the Hudson Valley . According to multiple reports , a suspect from the Ashkelon area of southern Israel who holds American citizenship has been brought into custody for making waves of threats against Jewish Community Centers around the United States, Australia and New Zealand .
