Police Arrest Suspect In Possession Of Stolen Car In Scarsdale

Tuesday Mar 7

A New Rochelle man took police in Scarsdale on a wild chase last week through several backyards after being busted with a car that had been reported stolen in Mount Vernon. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, police were dispatched to the corner of Post and Dickel Road, following reports of an abandoned car.

