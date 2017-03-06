Philip Pell of the Manor of Pelham Was a Commissioner to Partition Manor of Scarsdale Lands
Care must be taken in the review of 18th century Pelham records that reference Philip Pell. There were three successive Philip Pells, each prominent in the history of the Manor of Pelham and, later, the Town of Pelham.
