New York Philharmonic Musicians to Coach Student Chamber Ensembles

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's 2017 Elaine Stamas New York Philharmonic Educational Residency, featuring members of the New York Philharmonic, will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017, at the Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. This program, held annually each spring, is named in honor of Elaine Stamas, who was a long-time supporter of the School's Philharmonic program and member of the Board of Trustees.

