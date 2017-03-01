Jewish Americans have cause to worry
As Jewish community centers across the country experience a wave of bomb threats and anti-Semitic hate crimes continue to rise, President Trump last week finally responded to the growing chorus of questions about the upsurge in anti-Semitism, calling the acts "horrible." He added to the condemnation in Tuesday night's address to Congress, saying that "we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms."
