Jewish Americans have cause to worry

As Jewish community centers across the country experience a wave of bomb threats and anti-Semitic hate crimes continue to rise, President Trump last week finally responded to the growing chorus of questions about the upsurge in anti-Semitism, calling the acts "horrible." He added to the condemnation in Tuesday night's address to Congress, saying that "we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms."

