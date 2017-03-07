Hoff Barthelson Music School To Host Master Class With Cellist Peter Wiley, 4/2
Peter Wiley, former cellist with the Guarneri String Quartet coaches Hoff-Barthelson Music School cello students at a master class on Sunday, April 2, 2017, at 2 pm at the Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road, Scarsdale. An internationally renowned cellist, Mr. Wiley 's class will be the fourth of eight master classes to be given during the School's 2016-2017 season.
