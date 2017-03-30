Hoff Barthelson Music School To Host ...

Hoff Barthelson Music School To Host Clarinet Master Class With Jon Manasse, 4/30

Jon Manasse, principal clarinet with the American Ballet Theater Orchestra and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra coaches Hoff-Barthelson Music School clarinet students at a master class on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at 2 pm at the Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road, Scarsdale. An internationally celebrated clarinetist, Mr. Manasse's class will be the seventh of eight master classes to be given during the School's 2016-2017 season.

