High School Art Salon
Pelham Art Center is proud to continue its annual exhibition featuring exceptional student art with the High School Art Salon, on view April 6-21, 2017 with an opening reception on Thursday, April 6, 6:00-7:30pm, free and open to the public. The exhibition will highlight artwork by students in advanced art classes from seven local high schools: Dobbs Ferry, Fordham Preparatory, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Pelham Memorial, and Scarsdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|8 hr
|Bojangle
|9
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Wed
|33stenbrian
|1
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mar 27
|Denise
|5
|Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12)
|Mar 25
|Oliver961
|5
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|Anonymous
|59
|US boy asks Obama if he can adopt Syrian refugee (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Squirtss3086
|22
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC