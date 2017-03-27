Pelham Art Center is proud to continue its annual exhibition featuring exceptional student art with the High School Art Salon, on view April 6-21, 2017 with an opening reception on Thursday, April 6, 6:00-7:30pm, free and open to the public. The exhibition will highlight artwork by students in advanced art classes from seven local high schools: Dobbs Ferry, Fordham Preparatory, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Pelham Memorial, and Scarsdale.

