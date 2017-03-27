High School Art Salon

High School Art Salon

Pelham Art Center is proud to continue its annual exhibition featuring exceptional student art with the High School Art Salon, on view April 6-21, 2017 with an opening reception on Thursday, April 6, 6:00-7:30pm, free and open to the public. The exhibition will highlight artwork by students in advanced art classes from seven local high schools: Dobbs Ferry, Fordham Preparatory, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Pelham Memorial, and Scarsdale.

