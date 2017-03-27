Firefighters Battle Basement Blaze At...

Firefighters Battle Basement Blaze At Stonewall Lane Home In Scarsdale

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, first responders were dispatched to 34 Stonewall Lane, where there was an active structure fire reported. Officials confirmed that the fire started in a basement, though the cause of the blaze is unclear.

