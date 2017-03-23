Fire Breaks Out At Grand China Buffet In Scarsdale
Fire crews were dispatched to the Rockhill Shopping Center on Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale, where a fire broke out in the kitchen area of a restaurant. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, officials said that first responders from Greenville, Hartsdale and Scarsdale assisted crews following a fire at King China Buffet at 1115 Central Park Ave., where a fire was reported in the rear area of the kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|Anonymous
|59
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Mar 18
|Donald J Wump
|90
|NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09)
|Mar 17
|stepmad
|55
|Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N...
|Mar 17
|333stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 15
|building seven
|4
|Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel...
|Mar 4
|33stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC