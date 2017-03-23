Fire Breaks Out At Grand China Buffet In Scarsdale

Fire crews were dispatched to the Rockhill Shopping Center on Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale, where a fire broke out in the kitchen area of a restaurant. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, officials said that first responders from Greenville, Hartsdale and Scarsdale assisted crews following a fire at King China Buffet at 1115 Central Park Ave., where a fire was reported in the rear area of the kitchen.

