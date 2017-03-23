Fire Breaks Out At Grand China Buffet...

Fire Breaks Out At Grand China Buffet In Scarsdale

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

Fire crews were dispatched to the Rockhill Shopping Center on Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale, where a fire broke out in the kitchen area of a restaurant. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, officials said that first responders from Greenville, Hartsdale and Scarsdale assisted crews following a fire at King China Buffet at 1115 Central Park Ave., where a fire was reported in the rear area of the kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07) Mar 19 Anonymous 59
News Loading them Up (Mar '07) Mar 18 Donald J Wump 90
NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09) Mar 17 stepmad 55
News Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N... Mar 17 333stenbrian 1
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar 15 building seven 4
News Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
News Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel... Mar 4 33stenbrian 1
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,249 • Total comments across all topics: 279,787,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC