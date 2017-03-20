Elliman Offices, Agents Walk The Red Carpet At 'Ellies' Awards Ceremony
Susan Joyce, Ilisa Crosby, Executive Manager of Sales for Westchester Louise Colonna, Regional Director of Sales for Westchester Robin Friedman, Deirdre Coffey, Suzanne Moncure. NEW YORK -- Earlier this month, Douglas Elliman Real Estate's nationwide agents and employees gathered at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the firm's annual awards celebration, known as "The Ellies."
