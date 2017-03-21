Cellist Nicole Johnson Performs at Ho...

Cellist Nicole Johnson Performs at Hoff-Barthelson Music...

Cellist Nicole Johnson performs a recital of Impressionistic, contemporary and traditional works on Hoff-Barthelson Music School's HB Artist Recital Series on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 8:00 pm at the Greenville Community Church, 270 Ardsley Road, Scarsdale. Included on the program are Claude Debussy's Sonata for Cello and Piano , traditional Bulgarian dance tunes, and works by contemporary composers Hilary Tann , Paul Wianko , Carter Brey and Chinary Ung .

Scarsdale, NY

