Cellist Nicole Johnson Performs at Hoff-Barthelson Music...
Cellist Nicole Johnson performs a recital of Impressionistic, contemporary and traditional works on Hoff-Barthelson Music School's HB Artist Recital Series on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 8:00 pm at the Greenville Community Church, 270 Ardsley Road, Scarsdale. Included on the program are Claude Debussy's Sonata for Cello and Piano , traditional Bulgarian dance tunes, and works by contemporary composers Hilary Tann , Paul Wianko , Carter Brey and Chinary Ung .
