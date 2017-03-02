Breath in Motion ? a Concert Where Wind Instruments Come to Life

Hoff-Barthelson Music School hosts a special Children's Corner Concert, Breath in Motion - Wind Instruments Come to Life!, on Friday, March 24, 2017, at 6:30 pm, at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. The concert, an introduction to the woodwind family of musical instruments for children, will feature members of the School's superb woodwind faculty performing everything from Bach to Jazz while demonstrating the full range of woodwind instruments.

