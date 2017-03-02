Breath in Motion ? a Concert Where Wind Instruments Come to Life
Hoff-Barthelson Music School hosts a special Children's Corner Concert, Breath in Motion - Wind Instruments Come to Life!, on Friday, March 24, 2017, at 6:30 pm, at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. The concert, an introduction to the woodwind family of musical instruments for children, will feature members of the School's superb woodwind faculty performing everything from Bach to Jazz while demonstrating the full range of woodwind instruments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ...
|Wed
|33stenbrian
|1
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Feb 27
|StreetBrat
|3,379
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Feb 24
|D healey
|4
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Feb 21
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC