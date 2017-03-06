Astorino Meets With Westchester Synag...

Astorino Meets With Westchester Synagogue Directors, Condemns Hate Crimes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, along with Public Safety Commissioner George Longworth, met Thursday with more than 20 executive directors of local synagogues at Shaarei Tikvah synagogue in Scarsdale. The meeting was an effort to reassure the large Westchester Jewish community unnerved by a recent spate of bomb threats and swastika graffiti locally and nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri... Sun Will Dockery 1
News Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel... Mar 4 33stenbrian 1
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Mar 4 joni rodman 3,380
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Mar 1 33stenbrian 1
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,372,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC