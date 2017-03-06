Astorino Meets With Westchester Synagogue Directors, Condemns Hate Crimes
Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, along with Public Safety Commissioner George Longworth, met Thursday with more than 20 executive directors of local synagogues at Shaarei Tikvah synagogue in Scarsdale. The meeting was an effort to reassure the large Westchester Jewish community unnerved by a recent spate of bomb threats and swastika graffiti locally and nationwide.
