White Plains Teen Accused Of Stealing Packages Busted In Rye Brook
Two of the three teenagers that were accused of stealing packages from a home in Scarsdale earlier this month have been arrested again by police in Rye Brook on similar charges. At approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, patrol officers in Scarsdale reported that they observed a teenager - who was later identified as 19-year-old Orange County resident Sebastian Garcia - running down the driveway of a Montrose Road home with a package - taken from the from the front of the property - and entering a gray four-door sedan parked out front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Fri
|D healey
|4
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Feb 21
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC