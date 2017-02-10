Westchester Woman Killed In Panama Was Robbed, Police Say
Panamanian police say robbery might have been the motive for the strangulation death of Scarsdale resident Catherine Johannet in Panama sometime between Thursday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 4. Police, who asked not to be identified because of the ongoing investigation, said they don't have a motive for the murder, but believe it may have been a robbery gone wrong. "It seems to be a case of theft because the victim lacked a digital camera and some bracelets and necklace, but it could also be that the perpetrator committed the homicide by pretending to be a robbery," police said.
