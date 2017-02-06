Westchester Reform Temple Targeted In...

Westchester Reform Temple Targeted In Threatening Emails, Police Say

The Scarsdale Police Department has launched an investigation into threatening emails that were directed toward the Westchester Reform Temple on Mamaroneck Road. Last week, Westchester Reform Temple Director Eli Kornreich alerted police that he had flagged two emails that were sent to the temple's website from an unknown user with a Yahoo email account, directed at Rabbi Jonathan Blake.

