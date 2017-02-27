Westchester Members Encouraged To 'As...

Westchester Members Encouraged To 'Ask Astorino' Anything

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Rye Daily Voice

With rising tensions over immigration, discrimination and deportation, Monday evening's "Ask Astorino" Town Hall meeting is expected to diverge from Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino's planned agenda. The Feb. 27 town hall meeting begins at 7 p.m. at White Plains City Hall at 255 Main St. According to his press spokesmen, Astorino plans to give an update on his annual budget designed to "provide tax relief, preserve essential services and promote economic development."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) 9 hr sharonaguilar 5
New Rochelle (Sep '07) 18 hr StreetBrat 3,379
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Feb 11 zima 369
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC