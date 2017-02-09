Tonight: White Plains Speaker Cites Importance Of Constitutional Convention
The topic may sound dull and unimportant, but in these tumultuous, changing times -- it may be time for a Constitutional Convention. That's one line of thought presented by the League of Women Voters of White Plains which has invited the public to attend an information program Tuesday, Feb. 7 on whether to convene a New York State Constitutional Convention.
