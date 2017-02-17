Teen Charged With Assault Following Bloody Fight In Scarsdale, Police Say

Following a lengthy investigation into an assault that took place at the Freightway Garage last month, Scarsdale police have arrested a pair of Eastchester residents for their roles in a fight that left a woman's face bloody. Police have arrested Tuckahoe resident Bruno Bertozzi, 21 and 19-year-old Eastchester resident Jasmin Rodriguez for their roles in a Jan. 21 incident turned violent, Chief Andrew Matturro said on Tuesday.

