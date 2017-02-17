Teen Charged With Assault Following Bloody Fight In Scarsdale, Police Say
Following a lengthy investigation into an assault that took place at the Freightway Garage last month, Scarsdale police have arrested a pair of Eastchester residents for their roles in a fight that left a woman's face bloody. Police have arrested Tuckahoe resident Bruno Bertozzi, 21 and 19-year-old Eastchester resident Jasmin Rodriguez for their roles in a Jan. 21 incident turned violent, Chief Andrew Matturro said on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC