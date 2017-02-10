Scarsdale Wind Ensemble To Perform Do...

Scarsdale Wind Ensemble To Perform Down Under For Australian Fans

Some of Scarsdale's best and brightest will soon be taking their talents down under, as they perform a concert for music enthusiasts in Australia. This month, the Scarsdale High School Wind Ensemble will take a trek to Sydney, Australia, where they will perform free Composers Concerts during February Break at the Sydney Town Hall and in Melbourne.

