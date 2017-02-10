Scarsdale Wind Ensemble To Perform Down Under For Australian Fans
Some of Scarsdale's best and brightest will soon be taking their talents down under, as they perform a concert for music enthusiasts in Australia. This month, the Scarsdale High School Wind Ensemble will take a trek to Sydney, Australia, where they will perform free Composers Concerts during February Break at the Sydney Town Hall and in Melbourne.
