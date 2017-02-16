Scarsdale Schools Appoints Long Islan...

Scarsdale Schools Appoints Long Island-Based District Architectural Firm

Tuesday Feb 14

Scarsdale school officials have hired a prestigious Long Island-based architectural firm to complete and implement the district's Facility Master Plan and future bond work. At Monday's regular meeting, the Board of Education voted to approve BBS Architects and Engineers, citing the $3 billion in public construction they've completed, calling them "one of the top educational facility designers in New York State."

