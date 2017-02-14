Scarsdale Police Arrest Teenagers Tak...

Scarsdale Police Arrest Teenagers Taking Package From Montrose Road Home

A trio of teenagers found themselves in trouble with police in Scarsdale over the weekend, after officers on patrol spotted them attempting to steal a package from the front of a Montrose Road home. At approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, police reported that they observed a teenager - who was later identified as 19-year-old Orange County resident Sebastian Garcia - running down the driveway with a package - taken from the from the front of the home - and entering a gray four-door sedan parked in near the property.

