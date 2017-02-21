Police: Officers Break Down Bedroom Door After Westchester Mom/Son Dispute
A 23-year-old man was arrested in Scarsdale on an assault charge over the holiday weekend, when an argument with his mother over $80 turned physical and he slammed a door on her hand. In the early hours of Sunday morning, police were dispatched to a Sheldrake Road home, where a woman told police that her son, Wabo Ntwaagae, had slammed her right hand in between a door and door frame during a verbal dispute, resulting in a laceration on her finger and causing the nail to partially detach, according to a police report.
