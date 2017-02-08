Pelham High School Junior Takes First...

Pelham High School Junior Takes First Place at Burke's Brain Bee

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

Emily Xue, a Pelham Memorial High School junior, placed first in the sixth annual Brain Bee, held Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains. This local championship for the International Brain Bee is an annual, not-for-profit neuroscience competition for high school students and is designed to encourage them to learn more about the brain while inspiring them to pursue careers in neurology and neurological research, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Feb 6 Peter 368
If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo... Feb 3 Anonymous 1
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Feb 3 Anonymous 3
News Trump election documentaries prove popular at S... Feb 3 et5uuetr 1
News NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting... Jan 29 333stenbrian 1
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? Jan 28 Julia 102
Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10) Jan 27 parmstrong 4
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Westchester County was issued at February 09 at 3:20PM EST

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC