New Director at American Art Museum

Stephanie Stebich, executive director of the Tacoma Art Museum in the state of Washington, has been named Margaret and Terry Stent Director of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, effective April 3. Stebich, 51, succeeds Elizabeth Broun, who retired last fall after leading the museum for 27 years. During Broun's tenure, both of the museum's landmark buildings underwent major renovations.

