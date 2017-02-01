New Director at American Art Museum
Stephanie Stebich, executive director of the Tacoma Art Museum in the state of Washington, has been named Margaret and Terry Stent Director of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, effective April 3. Stebich, 51, succeeds Elizabeth Broun, who retired last fall after leading the museum for 27 years. During Broun's tenure, both of the museum's landmark buildings underwent major renovations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The George Towner.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Wed
|Stewy
|2
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Jan 30
|Marge
|366
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC