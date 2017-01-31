Marjorie Castimore Obituary, 97
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2017 for Marjorie V. Castimore, 97, who passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 20. Marjorie was born Dec. 2, 1919 in Brooklyn, New York to Godfrey and Irma Hammond. She grew up and was educated in Scarsdale, New York, where she met her future husband, William T. Castimore.
