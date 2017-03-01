JCC Bomb Threats Hit Close To Home Fo...

JCC Bomb Threats Hit Close To Home For Scarsdale Assemblywoman

Hate hit close to home for some local Westchester County politicians , as a pair of Hudson Valley Jewish community centers were among more than a dozen forced to evacuate throughout the country after being targeted by bomb threats. Shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, the Jewish Community Center on the Hudson was evacuated in Tarrytown, when a bomb threat was made, Police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.

