Hoff Barthelson Music School's Baroque and Beyond To Begin 3/11

Baroque and Beyond, Hoff-Barthelson Music School's week-long Festival celebrating music composed between 1600 and 1750, will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017, through Saturday, March 18, 2017. On Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 7:00 pm, the Festival Orchestra will perform Anton Webern's transcription of the Ricercata from Bach's Musical Offering under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, Music Director, at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.