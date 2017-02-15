Hoff Barthelson Music School's Baroque and Beyond To Begin 3/11
Baroque and Beyond, Hoff-Barthelson Music School's week-long Festival celebrating music composed between 1600 and 1750, will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017, through Saturday, March 18, 2017. On Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 7:00 pm, the Festival Orchestra will perform Anton Webern's transcription of the Ricercata from Bach's Musical Offering under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, Music Director, at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC