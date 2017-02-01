Enrollment For Hoff-Barthelson Music School's 2017 Summer Art Program Now Taking Place
Hoff-Barthelson Music School Summer Arts Program provides the ideal setting for a stimulating, challenging, enjoyable and fun-filled summer for second through tenth graders. With its exceptional faculty, boasting some of the top performers and music educators in the country, the School is uniquely suited to offer a quality summer experience of music, visual arts and theater.
