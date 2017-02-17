DeVos to tour schools with teachers union head

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the president of a teachers union that strongly resisted her confirmation have agreed to tour schools together. "I said I'd like to visit a public school with her, and then I'd like her to visit a choice school with me," DeVos told Axios Thursday, recounting a recent phone call with Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers .

