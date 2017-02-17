DeVos to tour schools with teachers u...

DeVos to tour schools with teachers union head

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Hill

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the president of a teachers union that strongly resisted her confirmation have agreed to tour schools together. "I said I'd like to visit a public school with her, and then I'd like her to visit a choice school with me," DeVos told Axios Thursday, recounting a recent phone call with Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont 1 hr tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Feb 11 zima 369
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Feb 10 downs 97
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Feb 9 Mani singh 56
If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo... Feb 3 Anonymous 1
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC