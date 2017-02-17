DeVos to tour schools with teachers union head
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the president of a teachers union that strongly resisted her confirmation have agreed to tour schools together. "I said I'd like to visit a public school with her, and then I'd like her to visit a choice school with me," DeVos told Axios Thursday, recounting a recent phone call with Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|1 hr
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC