Columbia student found dead on hiking trail in Panama

A globetrotting Columbia University student was found dead on a hiking trail in Panama after being reported missing for three days, authorities said. Catherine Johannet, of Scarsdale, New York, was discovered in a wooded area on Bastimentos Island off the north coast of Panama on Sunday afternoon.

