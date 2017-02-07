Cellist Peter Seidenburg To Perform On Hoff-Barthelson Recital Series, 3/5
Cellist Peter Seidenberg performs a program of Beethoven, Tr and Rachmaninoff with pianist Hlne Jeanney on Hoff-Barthelson Music School's HB Artist Recital Series on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at 5:00 pm at the Greenville Community Church, 270 Ardsley Road, Scarsdale. Included on the program are Ludwig van Beethoven 's Cello Sonata Op.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Peter
|368
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|102
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC