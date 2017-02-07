Cellist Peter Seidenburg To Perform O...

Cellist Peter Seidenburg To Perform On Hoff-Barthelson Recital Series, 3/5

Cellist Peter Seidenberg performs a program of Beethoven, Tr and Rachmaninoff with pianist Hlne Jeanney on Hoff-Barthelson Music School's HB Artist Recital Series on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at 5:00 pm at the Greenville Community Church, 270 Ardsley Road, Scarsdale. Included on the program are Ludwig van Beethoven 's Cello Sonata Op.

