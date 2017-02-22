Celebrated Violinist Aaron Rosand to ...

Celebrated Violinist Aaron Rosand to Coach Hoff-Barthelson Music School Violin Students

The 2016-2017 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series continues with violinist Aaron Rosand on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at 2:00 pm, at the Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road, Scarsdale. An internationally celebrated violinist, Mr. Rosand will coach HBMS violin students in the third of eight master classes to be given during the 2016-2017 season.

