CBS-TV Spotlights Westchester Native Durst, Cold-Case Beverly Hills Murder
Westchester native, alleged killer and real estate heir Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO docu-series "The Jinx," will be featured against on national television Saturday on an episode of CBS' "48 Hours" entitled "Murder in Beverly Hills." The one-hour program, which airs at 9 p.m., focuses on the cold-case murder of Susan Berman 17 years ago.
