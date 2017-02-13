CBS-TV Spotlights Westchester Native Durst, Cold-Case Beverly Hills Murder

Westchester native, alleged killer and real estate heir Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO docu-series "The Jinx," will be featured against on national television Saturday on an episode of CBS' "48 Hours" entitled "Murder in Beverly Hills." The one-hour program, which airs at 9 p.m., focuses on the cold-case murder of Susan Berman 17 years ago.

