Bronx Man Busted In Scarsdale DWI Wit...

Bronx Man Busted In Scarsdale DWI With Suspended License, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Pelham Daily Voice

A Bronx man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges in Scarsdale after being busted driving while under the influence with a license that had recently been repeatedly suspended. At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, 23-year-old John Daniel Rodriguez was stopped by officers near the intersection of Feinmore and Donellan Road in Scarsdale, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Feb 11 zima 369
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Feb 10 downs 97
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Feb 9 Mani singh 56
If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo... Feb 3 Anonymous 1
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Feb 3 Anonymous 3
News Trump election documentaries prove popular at S... Feb 3 et5uuetr 1
News NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting... Jan 29 333stenbrian 1
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC