Bomb threats at New Rochelle, Tarrytown JCCs
Bomb threats force evacuation at JCCs in New Rochelle, Tarrytown Bomb threats forced the evacuations of Jewish community centers in New Rochelle and Tarrytown on Monday morning Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://lohud.us/2lMH2zb Officials at the JCC of Mid Westchester in Scarsdale said a state comptrollers audit gave the agency an opportunity to better improve its services. Bomb threats forced the evacuations of Jewish community centers in New Rochelle and Tarrytown this morning, two of several such threats around the country today.
