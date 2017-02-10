American Woman Found Dead in Panama W...

American Woman Found Dead in Panama Was Columbia Graduate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

A Columbia University graduate from New York was found dead in Panama after being reported missing last week and authorities were working to determine how she died. Catherine Johannet, 23, had been missing for three days when her body was discovered Sunday in an area frequented by tourists in the mountainous region of Bastimentos Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) 10 hr downs 97
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Thu Mani singh 56
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Feb 6 Peter 368
If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo... Feb 3 Anonymous 1
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Feb 3 Anonymous 3
News Trump election documentaries prove popular at S... Feb 3 et5uuetr 1
News NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting... Jan 29 333stenbrian 1
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,778 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC