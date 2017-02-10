American Woman Found Dead in Panama Was Columbia Graduate
A Columbia University graduate from New York was found dead in Panama after being reported missing last week and authorities were working to determine how she died. Catherine Johannet, 23, had been missing for three days when her body was discovered Sunday in an area frequented by tourists in the mountainous region of Bastimentos Island.
