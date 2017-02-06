Alleged Prostitute Arrested In Scarsdale, Police Say
A 48-year-old woman was arrested in Scarsdale last week when a routine police inquiry determined she had a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly prostituting out of Elmsford. According to a Scarsdale Police Department report, while investigating suspicious activity shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 on Post Road, patrol officers came into contact with Bronx resident Stephanie Womble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|21 hr
|Peter
|368
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|102
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC