Alleged Prostitute Arrested In Scarsdale, Police Say

A 48-year-old woman was arrested in Scarsdale last week when a routine police inquiry determined she had a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly prostituting out of Elmsford. According to a Scarsdale Police Department report, while investigating suspicious activity shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 on Post Road, patrol officers came into contact with Bronx resident Stephanie Womble.

