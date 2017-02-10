8 people questioned, released in Scar...

8 people questioned, released in Scarsdale woman's death

Friday Read more: News12.com

Eight people were questioned by police in connection to the death of a Scarsdale woman who was found on a hiking trail in Panama. Local media in Panama reports that 23-year-old Catherine Johannet was likely strangled by her killer with her own bathing suit.

