8 people questioned, released in Scarsdale woman's death
Eight people were questioned by police in connection to the death of a Scarsdale woman who was found on a hiking trail in Panama. Local media in Panama reports that 23-year-old Catherine Johannet was likely strangled by her killer with her own bathing suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Sat
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Fri
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC