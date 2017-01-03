Westchester Teens to Volunteer for Syrian Refugees on MLK Day

On Monday January 16, 2017 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm, teens from across Westchester County will participate in a day of community service in honor of MLK Day. Thanks in part to a generous grant from UJA-Federation of New York, J-Teen Leadership will spearhead this Westchester-wide interfaith teen volunteer event to aid Syrian Refugees at Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale.

