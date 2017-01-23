Two Chinese Natives Arrested In Scars...

Two Chinese Natives Arrested In Scarsdale With 27 Fraudulent ATM Cards

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Mamaroneck Daily Voice

A pair of Chinese natives living in Queens were arrested with more than two dozen illegal ATM cards in Scarsdale on Wednesday after using them to make fraudulent transactions at banks exceeding nearly $30,000. Scarsdale Police Chief Andrew Matturro announced Thursday that Flushing residents Yan Lin Liu, 33, and Huirong Liu, 24, were arrested and charged with 27 felony counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument after suspicious ATM activity was reported at Webster Bank on Popham Road.

