Stretch Of Central Park Avenue Closed...

Stretch Of Central Park Avenue Closed This Weekend Near Scarsdale

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

Police are warning motorists to avoid a stretch of Central Park Avenue this weekend, as Con Edison begins emergency repairs in the area. According to police, beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday and extending through the weekend, the southbound service road of Central Park Avenue in Yonkers will be closed at Tuckahoe Road due to a Con Ed emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Tue michele0210 55
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? Tue Cabbage 81
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... Mon Wholly Silicon Wafer 31
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) Jan 11 Kar 85
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Jan 3 Pumpertwo 3,377
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC