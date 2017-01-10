Soprano Jenny Hayden To Perform At Hoff-Barthelson Art Recital Series, 2/12
Soprano Jenny Hayden will perform a program of German lieder, French chansons and operatic arias on Hoff-Barthelson Music School's HB Artist Recital Series on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at 5:00 pm at the Greenville Community Church, 270 Ardsley Road, Scarsdale. Joining Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|27
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|2 hr
|slick willie expl...
|55
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Jan 3
|Moe
|40
|US boy asks Obama if he can adopt Syrian refugee
|Sep '16
|Squirtss3086
|22
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC