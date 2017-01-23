Search Continues For Masked Man That Accosted Scarsdale Woman

Additional details have emerged about the armed man who approached a woman in her driveway last week after following her from the train station, prompting a police manhunt . At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, a woman in the Greenacres neighborhood walked home from the Hartsdale train station, when she was confronted by an unidentified man in the driveway of her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.