Scarsdale Library Gets Temporary Home For Potential $18M Renovation
Local officials have taken a significant step forward in their efforts to move forward with an unprecedented, multi-million dollar renovation and expansion of the Scarsdale Public Library. On Tuesday, through the help of Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, Scarsdale received approval for a $500,000 reimbursement grant from the state Dormitory Authority to refurbish the village-owned building at Supply Field, which would serve as a temporary library location while renovations took place.
