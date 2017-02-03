Scarsdale Library Gets Temporary Home For Potential $18M Renovation

Local officials have taken a significant step forward in their efforts to move forward with an unprecedented, multi-million dollar renovation and expansion of the Scarsdale Public Library. On Tuesday, through the help of Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, Scarsdale received approval for a $500,000 reimbursement grant from the state Dormitory Authority to refurbish the village-owned building at Supply Field, which would serve as a temporary library location while renovations took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.