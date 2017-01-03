Scarsdale Launches New Residential Fo...

Scarsdale Launches New Residential Food Scrap Recycling Program for 2017

This innovative program is the first of its kind offered by a Westchester County municipality, according to a release from the Village of Scarsdale's Public Works Department. Residents are encouraged to bring their food scraps to the drop-off site located at the Scarsdale Recycling Center, 110 Secor Road, where the scraps will be accepted at no charge.

