Scarsdale Launches New Residential Food Scrap Recycling Program for 2017
This innovative program is the first of its kind offered by a Westchester County municipality, according to a release from the Village of Scarsdale's Public Works Department. Residents are encouraged to bring their food scraps to the drop-off site located at the Scarsdale Recycling Center, 110 Secor Road, where the scraps will be accepted at no charge.
