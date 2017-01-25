Right-to-die bill returns to NY Legislature after failing to pass last year

In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, New York State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, speaks about her legislation to legalize aid in dying during a news conference at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. -- New York lawmakers will again consider legislation that would authorize people with terminal illnesses to request life-ending drugs from a physician. The bill introduced Monday in Albany would require two physicians to certify the patient's illness is terminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.